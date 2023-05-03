(Alexandria, MN)--Seventh Congressional District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach made a stop in Alexandria and one of those stops was at our Leighton Broadcasting studios. She also made a stop to see the good work being done at Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria.
Fischbach was not only in Alexandria during her tour of the district, but she also made stops in Fergus Falls, Underwood, Moorhead, and Warren. She says she met with some of those in the business community who voiced some of their concerns.
Congresswoman Fischbach was first elected to Congress back in 2020 and won reelection last November.