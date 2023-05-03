Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach visits Alexandria on Tuesday

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach stopped in Alexandria on Tuesday as she toured the 7th Congressional District.  (Photo by Mark Anthony)

(Alexandria, MN)--Seventh Congressional District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach made a stop in Alexandria and one of those stops was at our Leighton Broadcasting studios.  She also made a stop to see the good work being done at Kalon Prep Academy in Alexandria.

Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach visits Kalon Prep Academy

Fischbach was not only in Alexandria during her tour of the district, but she also made stops in Fergus Falls, Underwood, Moorhead, and Warren.  She says she met with some of those in the business community who voiced some of their concerns.

Congresswoman Fischbach met with business leaders in the district

Congresswoman Fischbach was first elected to Congress back in 2020 and won reelection last November.      

