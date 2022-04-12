Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach

(Courtesy: US Congress)

(Warsaw, PL)  --  Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach was part of an American delegation to Poland last weekend.  The Minnesota Republican from the 7th Congressional District, joined House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and eight other members of Congress for a meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister and Defense Minister.  The delegation also visited the Polish-Ukrainian border to talk with refugees and American service members.  McCarthy was quoted as saying the Sunday visit to the border should serve as a powerful message to Russian President Vladimir Putin “that we condemn his unprovoked attacks.”

