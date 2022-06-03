(Forada, MN)--Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach, Sen. Torrey Westrom, Rep. Paul Anderson, and Rep. Mary Franson; along with Douglas County Commissioners Jerry Rapp and Tim Kalina, and the Mayor of Forada David Reller, all toured the tornado ravaged community of Forada on Thursday.
Reller was able to guide the legislators to see firsthand the damage that was done from the EF-2 tornado on Monday. They toured homes and saw where people hunkered down as the tornado destroyed their homes. They also talked to residents to see how they might be able to help as they rebuild their community. Congresswoman Fischbach says…
The National Weather Service says the EF-2 had winds of 120 mph and destroyed 29 homes while 26 suffered major damage, 35 had minor damage, and 11 more that were effected.