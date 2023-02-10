Person is arrested in connection with assault of Congresswoman Angie Craig

(File photo)

(Washington, DC)--An arrest has been made in the assault of Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig.  Police in Washington D.C. tweeted yesterday that the suspect is charged with simple assault.  The police did not provide a motive for the assault, but Craig's Chief of Staff said in a statement there was no evidence that it was politically motivated.  The statement said apart from some bruising, Craig is "physically okay" after being assaulted early yesterday morning in the elevator of her D.C. apartment.

