Washington, DC)--Congressman Tom Emmer is aiming to become the majority whip in the House. The GOP is expected to win the House after all the votes are counted, and Emmer led the Republican House campaign arm. Emmer says the House will be a check on "the Democrats' one-party rule" when the next session starts in January. The Emmer-led effort failed to oust Democratic Congresswoman Angie Craig, which is expected to work against his effort to become the third most powerful Republican in the House.
Emmer represents the 6th Congressional District which includes parts of central Minnesota and the western Twin Cities Metro Area.