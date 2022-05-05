(Washington, DC) -- Republican Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach calls the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe-V-Wade a “seismic and foundational compromise of the independence of the Supreme Court.” But Democratic Senator Tina Smith says Republicans’ focus on the leak shows “how out of step they are with the American public (and) with Minnesotans.” Smith says, “strong majorities in Minnesota and around the country” are opposed to banning abortion, and that the leak suggests the nation’s highest court is in “a lot of disarray.” Meanwhile, Fishbach says if Roe-V-Wade is overturned, it will “put laws back in the hands of the states to be debated and decided by the American people and their elected representatives, not by unelected judges.”
Congressman Michelle Fischbach and Senator Tina Smith weigh in on Roe-V-Wade
