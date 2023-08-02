(Alexandria, MN)--It was another Community Night Out/National Night Out on Tuesday night all across the area and nation. The event is intended for people in local communities to connect with area law enforcement in an effort to bring them all together.
In Alexandria, the Alexandria Police Department hosted the event at City Park along with other agencies and organizations in the community. Such agencies as the Alexandria Fire Department, Alexandria government offices, the United Way, LifeLink III Helicopter, and many more where on hand. The fire department had a makeshift splash pad to cool everyone off as temperatures were in the mid 80s during the event.
Alexandria Police Officer Brandon Plumski said there were close to 1,000 on hand for the free event.
Plans are already in the works for next year's Community Night Out.