(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria will once again be hosting Community Night Out at City Park. The event will take place on August 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say set-up will be from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If you are interested in joining the Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria for this event, call Officer Brandon Plumski at the Alexandria Police Department at 320-759-3723.
The Alexandria Police Department and the City of Alexandria will be joining forces with thousands of other communities nationwide in a celebration of community togetherness.