(Alexandria, MN)--Community Night Out is scheduled for tonight (Tuesday) in Alexandria. The event will take place at City Park in Alexandria from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Alexandria Police Officer Brandon Plumski says that the event is part of a nationwide effort to strengthen our "neighborhood spirit."
Some 60 organizations and agencies from the area will be on hand at the event, and not just the Alexandria PD. You will be able to meet with these agencies tonight.
Also, there will be giveaways along with free food tonight. The event is open to everyone.