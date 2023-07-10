(Alexandria, MN)--The community mural was dedicated over the weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The community artwork has been painted on the side of one of the old UBC buildings along 2nd Avenue in Alexandria. The building is owned by Jo Hvezda of Real Estate by Jo. Tara Bizten of the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce discussed as to why the mural is important to the area.
The idea for the project started about four years ago by Sandy Susag and Mimi Seykora. More community murals are being hoped for down the road.