Scams targeting new and returning students

(Courtesy: Better Business Bureau)

(St. Paul, MN)--As college students head back to campus, the Better Business Bureau is reminding Minnesotans to be on guard of some common scams including fake credit cards. Spokeswoman Bao Vang says some offers might be phony and designed to get access to your personal information. Another top scam is too-good-to-be-true apartment listings that offer affordable rent but demand money upfront before showing you the unit. Vang says this also applies to Craigslist and social media ads appearing to be from other students looking for roommates. She reminds people that if it sounds too good to be true, it often is and, in many cases, linked to a scam.

