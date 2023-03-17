(Undated)--The National Weather Service says it will be a chilly weekend, but more seasonal temperatures are in store for next week. Officials say it will feel like the middle of winter this weekend, but warmer air will arrive next week and a gradual warm-up and melt will finally settle-in across the state.
We should see some low to mid 30s for early next week along with some rain possibly mixed with some snow arriving by Tuesday night into Wednesday. Areas to to our east could see the 40s by Monday and Tuesday and maybe close to 50 in the Twin Cities by Thursday.
By the way, spring officially arrives this Monday at 4:24 p.m. CT.