(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen issued a frost advisory for the area into Wednesday morning. Temperatures were cold overnight across Minnesota as lows dipped into the 20s.
Ely and Cook both dropped to 25 degrees this morning at 6 a.m. Little Falls and Wheaton both reported lows of 28 degrees, Sauk Centre had a low of 29 degrees, and Benson fell to 30 degrees. Alexandria was warmer at 37 degrees at 6 a.m. for the overnight low.
Warmer temperatures will be with us for Wednesday night as lows are expected to fall into the mid 40s for much of the area. Highs should be in the lower 70s for Friday and into the weekend.