(Glenwood, MN)--The Pope County Humane Society has a fun buddy up for adoption on "Furry Friend Friday" with Clyde.
Hellooooo! I’m Clyde!
Can I give you a hug? I love giving hugs! I also love pets, playing, and treats! Being outside and playing fetch is my idea of a great day! Oh and if we can cuddle after, then it’s a perfect day! Do you like to be outside and cuddle? You do?! Oh my gosh! We’re meant to be! Make an appointment to meet me!
If you would like more information on adopting Clyde, or any of their other fun dogs and cats, go to their website at https://pchsmn.org. Or you may call them at (320) 634-4761.