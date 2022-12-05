(Alexandria, MN)--The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra kicked-off the 2022-2023 season on Sunday, Dec. 4 with a concert called "That Song Called Life" at the Performing Arts Center in Alexandria. The program included:
Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman ~ Joan Tower
Double Bass Concerto in D Major ~ Johann Baptist Vanhal
Blue Cathedral ~ Jennifer Higdon
Plus, a bonus of some "Holiday Cheer"
The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra became a reality in 2009 under the direction of Brad Lambrecht.
The next concert will be "Fire and Passion! Student Collaboration" on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. at AAHS. For more go to: https://www.centrallakessymphony.org/concert-schedule.