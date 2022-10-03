(Alexandria, MN)--The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra had their annual Bella Notte Gala Sunday at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria.
There was great music, great food, and a live and silent auction that raised thousands of dollars for the non-profit. The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra performed tributes to the movies and to Elvis during the event with a "50s theme" for the afternoon and evening gala. The orchestra was lead as always by Brad Lambrecht.
The 2022-2023 season will begin on Dec. 4 with the “That Song that Changed Life.” For tickets go to http://www.centrallakessymphony.org/.