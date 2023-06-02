(St. Paul, MN)--Unusually dry conditions across Minnesota have climatologists concerned about a drought in the state. Despite a snowy winter and flooding earlier this year, precipitation rates have been below average so far this spring. Sixty-five-percent of the state is currently abnormally dry, and a high number of hot sunny days may be contributing to the problem. Experts say the state will need at least an inch of rain a week to prevent conditions from worsening.
Rain shower chances will be with us over the weekend.