(Undated)--The "Click it or Ticket" campaign is currently underway in Minnesota. Law enforcement officers across the state will be targeting unbelted motorists. The campaign will run now through June 4th.
Mike Hanson, director of the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, says while nearly 94 percent of people are in compliance and buckling up "unbelted motor vehicle occupants still make up roughly a third of our fatalities so you can see how over-represented unbuckled people are when it comes to dying as a result of a crash."
Officials say that 87 people died in Minnesota last year after not wearing a seat belt in a crash, and 76 percent of the unbelted fatalities were in Greater Minnesota.