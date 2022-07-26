(Undated)--Following severe weather over the weekend, the region is cleaning up from those storms which stretched from west central to southern Minnesota.
In Renville County and Chippewa County, high winds toppled trees, knocked down power lines, and damaged crops on Saturday.
The National Weather Service also reported hail in Olmstead, Renville and Sibley counties.
In addition, one tornado reportedly touched down in Minnesota on Saturday. The National Weather Service says there was an EF-0 tornado in Houston county just north of the town of Houston. Officials say it had a peak wind gust of 81 mph.
No injuries were reported from the storms.