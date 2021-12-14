Alexandria City Hall

(FILE PHOTO) Alexandria City Hall

(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met Monday for a special meeting at 5:00pm, followed by a regular council meeting at 7:00pm. Among the many topics discussed were the following agenda items covered in Tom Chorley's City Council Report (AUDIO BELOW):

  • 2022 budget and levy approved.
  • A mobile home declared hazardous.
  • Streetlights for Rosewood Lane.
  • A City Police RFQ for a mental health professional.
  • Alex Rubbish awarded 4 year City Facility Refuse & Recycling Contract.
  • Firefighter Relief Association 20-22 budget is set.
  • Alex HRA awarded 20-22 Rental Inspection Contract.
  • DW Jones approved for possible Workforce Housing.
  • Municipal State Aid Street Funds Advance approved.
  • T-Hangar Lease Terms and Conditions Updated.
  • More on National Opioid Settlement.
  • Donations applied to Mayday for Mental Health presentation costs.
  • Compensation Plan updated.

Alexandria City Council Report for Dec. 13th