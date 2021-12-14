(Alexandria, MN) The Alexandria City Council met Monday for a special meeting at 5:00pm, followed by a regular council meeting at 7:00pm. Among the many topics discussed were the following agenda items covered in Tom Chorley's City Council Report (AUDIO BELOW):
- 2022 budget and levy approved.
- A mobile home declared hazardous.
- Streetlights for Rosewood Lane.
- A City Police RFQ for a mental health professional.
- Alex Rubbish awarded 4 year City Facility Refuse & Recycling Contract.
- Firefighter Relief Association 20-22 budget is set.
- Alex HRA awarded 20-22 Rental Inspection Contract.
- DW Jones approved for possible Workforce Housing.
- Municipal State Aid Street Funds Advance approved.
- T-Hangar Lease Terms and Conditions Updated.
- More on National Opioid Settlement.
- Donations applied to Mayday for Mental Health presentation costs.
- Compensation Plan updated.