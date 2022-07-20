(Barrett, MN)--The City of Barret is holding a meeting tonight (Wednesday) at 6:30 p.m. at the Barrett Community Center to discuss the future of the Lakeside Pavilion in Barrett.
The community has been working hard to restore and renovate the building. The Lakeside Pavilion is owned by the City of Barrett and has a long history of being a location for entertainment in the area over the years.
Former mayor of the City of Barrett, Terry Burns, says that the Lakeside Pavilion is "one of only two pavilions left in Minnesota."
The Barrett City Council is looking at the future of the facility and what should be done with the aging building.