Alexandria, MN)—On Monday, the city of Alexandria honored those who died during the attack on America back on September 11, 2001.
Locally, a special remembrance was held on the lawn of the 3M plant adjacent to Highway 29 in Alexandria on Monday morning. Scout Troop 496 helped cover the 3M lawn over the weekend with 2,996 American flags for those who lost their life that day.
Pastor Mike Bartolomeo offered a prayer at the event to honor those who died 22 years ago.
The Douglas County Honor Guard, the Alexandria Police Department, and the Alexandria Fire Department were a part of the ceremony. In addition, members of other local law enforcement and numerous other first responder teams from throughout Douglas County were on hand for the event.