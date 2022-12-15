(Alexandria, MN)--The City of Alexandria invites 501c3 nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies to apply for grants of up to $100,000. The Enhance Alexandria grant program provides funding to community organizations to address a need in the Alexandria area.
The grant program is another way the city strives to enhance Alexandria’s welcoming community. “Our Why: To make Alexandria the place you choose.”
THE ENHANCE ALEXANDRIA GRANT
501c3 nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies are invited to propose grant projects to address a need in the area of housing or arts or other (as defined below).
Grants of up to $100,000 are available. The priority areas include the following:
1. HOUSING – Affordable Housing, Workforce Housing, Homelessness
2. ARTS – Public Art, Art that Connects
3. OTHER [included but not limited to] – Childcare, Senior Citizens, Student Housing
FUNDING
The 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) invested funds in Minnesota’s COVID-19 response and recovery.
The City of Alexandria received $1,510,499 in ARPA funds. In October 2022, the City Council approved use of $600,000 in ARPA funds to be distributed back to the residents of the city through the Enhance Alexandria grant. This is the first of two rounds of grant cycles that will be presented in 2023.
“The City Council and I are pleased, through the Enhance Alexandria grant program, to provide this opportunity for engagement between the city, its many charitable organizations and the citizens of our welcoming community to collaborate on creative solutions in our focus areas,” says Mayor Bobbie Osterberg.
TO APPLY
To apply, organizations may submit a Letter of Interest by January 6, 2023. A committee overseen by City Administrator Marty Schultz will review applications. Information, eligibility requirements and application can be found on the City of Alexandria website: www.AlexandriaMN.City.
Grant recipients will be announced March 2023.