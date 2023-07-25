(Alexandria, MN) -- The Alexandria City Council gathered for a regular meeting Monday evening, with plenty of discussion during the session that spanned more than two-and-a-half hours. Mayor Bobbie Osterberg and the City Council heard from three citizens during a public hearing concerning the first reading of a proposed ordinance establishing a moratorium….temporarily prohibiting the operation of a cannabis business in Alexandria for a period of up to nearly 17 months. The moratorium would be in effect until January 1st, 2025 unless the Alexandria City Council would repeal the moratorium before that time.
Citizens that spoke before the Alexandria City Council included Jacks Downs of Alexandria, Tom-E-Lee, a Parkers Prairie resident that works in Alexandria, and Alexandria businessman Jason Kraska. Kraska expressed concern to the council about the potential economic impact of a long-term moratorium while offering information on data collected from states like California and Colorado, where legal use of recreational marijuana among adults has been in place for a number of years.
As part of the public hearing, Alexandria City Administrator Marty Schultz specified what the new law allows that will take effect August 1st in Minnesota, related to possession, transportation, and possible growth of cannabis.
The City Administrator advised that, even if a moratorium is put in place to temporarily prohibit the operation of a cannabis business in Alexandria, it does not mean that the city will permanently disallow the presence of an operating cannabis business. He noted that this temporary moratorium, if approved by the council, will allow the city to do its due diligence while the State of Minnesota finalizes its own system of establishing rules and regulations prior to a cannabis business opening its doors. Again, Marty Schultz….
A motion was brought forth to approve the first reading of an interim ordinance temporarily prohibiting the operation of a cannabis business in the City of Alexandria for a period of up to 17 months, but not extending past January 1st, 2025. The motion passed on a four-to-one vote, with council member Scott Allen voting “no”. The second reading of this interim ordinance is scheduled for the next regular Alexandria City Council meeting on Monday, August 14th.