(Alexandria, MN)--Organizers say there will be an exciting new event that will help ring in the holiday season in Alexandria this year – the Lights on Broadway Holiday Light Parade. The parade is being held in conjunction with the popular Christmas in the Fort and Light up Broadway Christmas lighting ceremony that has been a tradition for the community for years. This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, November 25th.
Christmas in the Fort is from 3-6 pm at the Runestone Museum and Legacy of the Lakes Boathouse. The Light Up Broadway lighting ceremony will take place at 5:15 pm with the parade beginning at 6 pm. It will run south on Broadway Street from 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue.
Anyone can enter a float – businesses, organizations, service clubs, youth clubs, sports teams, neighborhood groups, residents and more! The only rule is to light up your entry, be it a car, truck, tractor, ATV, boat, trailer, or other creative entry. There is no charge to participate. Simply send an email with business, organization or person’s name and intent to enter to info@alexandriamn.org. Then simply arrive at the staging location beginning at ALP Utilities at 4th and Fillmore Street and continuing down Elm Street between 4:45 and 5:45 pm on November 25. No items may be thrown from the floats! However, participants may walk alongside floats to hand out items to viewers if they wish.
Prizes will be awarded for the Most Christmas Spirit and Brightest Lights. The parade is organized by the Friends of Christmas committee. For more information, call 320-763-3161 or email info@alexandriamn.org.