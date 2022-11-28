(Alexandria, MN)--The City of Alexandria kicked-off the Christmas/Holiday season on Friday with Christmas in the Fort and Light Up Broadway.
During the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m., over 50 entries were apart of the parade, and about 1,500 people showed up along Broadway for the first parade of its kind locally during the Christmas season.
Tom Anderson, from Andes Tower Hills, one of the entries in the parade said "with a temperature of around 40 degrees at parade time," it was a great time. He says they go to parades from Morris, Glenwood, St. Cloud, Wahpeton, and Fargo, and this was a great experience.
The crowd on hand was able to see Santa Clause as he made an appearance, along with lots of candy that was handed out to the kids.
LaVina Larson, who will experience her 100th Christmas this year, was able to throw the switch to Light up Broadway at 5:15 p.m.
Plans are already in the works for next year's event.