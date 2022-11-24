(Alexandria, MN)--Coming up on Friday, November 25, 2022 it's Alexandria's Holiday kick-off tradition with "Christmas in the Fort.” The Runestone Museum and the Legacy of the Lakes Museum have a series of events planned for you from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
At the Fort, you can visit Santa & Mrs. Clause and enjoy apple cider and cookies. Also planned are: live reindeer, DCHS book giveaway, Christmas choirs at the Boathouse, the Parade of Trees, hot cocoa bar s'mores, and then it's “Light up Broadway”at 5:15pm. Organizers say you will be dazzled as they flip the switch to turn on the Christmas lights down Broadway! Plus, there will be a Christmas Parade at 6:00 p.m.
For more details go to: https://runestonemuseum.org/event/christmas-in-the-fort-4/.