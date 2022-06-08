(Alexandria, MN)--Monday, June 6, 2022 boasted warm weather, sunny skies, and the annual Alexandria Chamber Duffers Delight Golf Tournament at Alexandria Golf Club. Among the many hole sponsors was Glenwood State Bank on Hole 13. Normally, people say the number 13 is unlucky, but not for Chris Noll.
Noll was the only golf entrant to sink a hole-in-one and it just so happened to be on Hole 13! Tim Olson and Kevin Haugen, two lenders at Glenwood State Bank, were excited to have witnessed this rare occurrence. Olson said of the sight, “I’m not a golfer, but I still got excited about it happening.”
At the tournament’s dinner celebration, Peter Nelson, President of Glenwood State Bank, was able to celebrate with Noll and hand him the “big check” for $10,000, which was the hole-in-one prize.
The Duffers Delight is one of many local golf tournaments which brings together local businesses and community members. Glenwood State Bank and its employees are pleased to have been a part of this fundraising event for the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce again this year, and to be able to witness Noll’s hole-in-one. They look forward to participating again next year!