(West Union, MN)--Officials say a child is injured following a crash in Todd County over the weekend. The crash reportedly took place on Interstate 94 near West Union on Saturday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a cargo van was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when it entered the ditch and rolled. The driver of the van, Antonina Martin, 36, of Fargo, was not injured, but one of her eight passengers, all of whom were under the age of 18, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.