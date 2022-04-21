(Rockville, MN)--A child has reportedly been injured in an ATV crash in central Minnesota.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place at the intersection of 125th Avenue and Sauk River Road in Rockville.
The driver was reportedly heading south on 125th Avenue, when they failed to navigate a turn and left the roadway.
Authorities say the child was thrown from the machine, which rolled several times.
The child has been taken to St. Cloud Hospital. The extent of their injuries are not currently known.
The incident remains under investigation.