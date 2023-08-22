(Undated)--The National Weather Service reminds you to check on the elderly, young children, and pets during these very hot and dangerous days. They say that everyone is vulnerable when we have excessive heat in the forecast.
Officials say multiple days of excessive heat may lower one's tolerance for the heat. Overnight temperatures will only drop to the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme heat may also lead to buckling roads.
Officials remind you to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
They also say to take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.