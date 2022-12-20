(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that light fluffy snow is likely Wednesday into Thursday with several inches of snow likely. As the winds increase on Thursday, they say that the snow will blow and drift which could lead to ground blizzard conditions Thursday through Friday night.
The Alexandria area has a 42 percent chance of seeing six inches of snow during that period. Meanwhile, St. Cloud has a 63 percent chance, and Redwood Falls and Willmar both have a 65 percent chance of six inches of snow.
For the latest on the roads call 511.