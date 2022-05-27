(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has put out a reminder of flag etiquette and protocol as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend. Many wonder how you should display the America flag on Memorial Day? They tell you what to do with that flag and how to show your pride, and honor those who have paid the ultimate price for our nation.
What should you do with your flag on Memorial Day?
Flag etiquette on Memorial Day is unique. At sunrise, flags are to be raised to full staff briskly, then lowered to half staff position where they should remain until noon. At noon, flags are to be raised to full-staff and will be displayed there for the remainder of the holiday.
If you have a wall bracket that offers two positions, put the flag pole into the lower position until noon and then return it to its original position.
If you are unable to display the flag at half staff on Memorial Day, proper etiquette requires that you display your flag with a black mourning ribbon/streamer to show respect and acknowledge the somber meaning of the day. Remove the ribbon/streamer at noon.