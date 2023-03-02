(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized six new Chamber members on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Primerica is a financial services company serving the U.S.A., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Services include Term Life Insurance, Investments, Auto & Home, Pre-Paid Legal, and Identity Theft. Robert Pachan is a new representative with the company, now serving the Alexandria area. Learn more by visiting primerica.com.
True North Management is a full-service property management company serving the Greater Alexandria Area. Services include leasing management, accounting, maintenance, admin communication, and lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal. It can manage single-family homes, multi-plex or tri-plex units, Air B&B’s, and more. Learn more by visiting truenorthmanagement.us.
K-Lakes Country is a locally owned and operated radio station serving about a 20-mile radius of the Alexandria community. Its mission is God. Family. Country. The station plays traditional country music from the year 2018 and prior and focuses on serving non-profits of the community. Learn more by searching K-Lakes Country on Facebook.
Realty ONE Group Choice is a full-service realty group serving the Alexandria area. Its team focuses on serving the customer first and ensuring that their needs are met. The company’s philosophy is that everyone has a voice and is built on the 6 C’s: care, connect, commission, ‘coolture’, community, and coaching. Learn more at rogchoice.com.
Duininck Concrete is a concrete company serving residential, commercial, and agricultural industries. It offers aggregates, ready mix, construction supply products, and pumping services. It is also working toward adding sidewalk accessory sales to their line of products and services. Learn more at dconcrete.com.
Johnny on the Spot CPR offers on-site training for CPR/AED, first aid, basic life support, and bloodborne pathogens to both large and small companies and anyone else who wishes to get certified in any of those skills. John is licensed and offers 20+ years of experience. Learn more by searching Johnny on the Spot CPR on Facebook.
