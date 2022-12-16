(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recognized three local businesses on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Mandy Brower is the owner of The Dashery and Yesterday’s Antiques which recently merged under one roof called Minnesota Market at 514 Broadway St. The two businesses operate separately but can be accessed in the same space. The Dashery is a clothing store with a focus on elevated styles for men and women. Yesterday’s Antqiues has two levels of home goods, furniture, antiques, rocks, fine jewelry, and more. Learn more by visiting their websites thedashery.com and yesterdaysmn.com.
BEE Well Clinic & Med Spa offers a modern and holistic approach to healthcare. It is new to Alexandria and is located at 510 22nd Ave. E, Ste. 202 A. It also has a location in Montevideo MN. It treats everyday health care needs, and the team has a passion for health prevention and wellness. Some services offered are infrared cocoon therapy, float therapy, skin care, aesthetics, and more. Learn more by visiting beewellclinic-medspa.com.
Church of the Harvest recently built a new building at 1425 41st Ave. W in Alexandria. The church was started in Pastor Mike’s home in 1999 and moved to a new space in 2006 until it’s recent move. It focuses on reaching out to the local and surrounding communities as well as the nation and mission fields across the world. It offers Life Groups, Children’s and Youth ministries, along with men’s and women’s. Services are Sunday’s at 10 am and are a modern style worship. Learn more by visiting harvestalexandria.com.
The Chamber Ambassadors serve as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for members and non-members.
For more information about the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.alexandriamn.org or call 320-763-3161.