(Falcon Heights, MN) -- The Minnesota State Fair will again recognize farms that have been in one family for at least 100 years. The Minnesota Farm Bureau's Rachael Peterson says the importance of the Century Farm program stretches beyond our state's producers. Peterson says most people can say, "my grandparents were farmers, and connect to it that way. We really use this to store that information and retain a history of our farms in Minnesota."
Applications to be recognized for 2022 are due March 7th.