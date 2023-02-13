(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 15-year-old boy is the suspect in a fatal shooting. The incident took place at an apartment last month in St. Cloud. According to the report, law enforcement found 53-year-old Craig Hortman suffering from a gunshot wound on January 17th. He reportedly died at the scene. The teen was arrested on unrelated firearms charges the following day.
St. Cloud police say they have since determined that the teen was involved in the second-degree murder of Hortman. He reportedly remains in juvenile detention.