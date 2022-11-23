Anthony Oelrich no longer part of the priesthood

(Anthony Oelrich mug courtesy: Stearns County Jail)

(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota clergyman who pled guilty to sexual abuse is no longer part of the priesthood.  Bishop Donald Kettler announced yesterday that Anthony Oelrich had sought his own dismissal from the priesthood, which had been granted.  Oelrich spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct.  A Minnesota woman testified in 2019 that Oelrich sexually abused her.  Oelrich was pastor to Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud at the time of his arrest.

