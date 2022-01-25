(Minneapolis, MN) -- A St. Cloud man is identified as the victim in a deadly shooting near the University of Minnesota campus that left two others injured.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office says 27-year-old Mahamed Hassan Mahamud died of multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night in southeast Minneapolis. Investigators say shots were fired from inside one vehicle toward another.
Officers say Mahamud was found in the street and died at the scene. The two other victims - a man and woman - are expected to recover. No word on any arrests.