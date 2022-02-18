(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Little Falls man will be sentenced April 4th for ramming his vehicle into an S-U-V on Interstate 94 in Stearns County on Christmas Day. Court records show 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree assault with a weapon. The S-U-V driver told police that a pickup pulled up behind them, flashed its lights and they tried to speed away before the truck crashed into the driver's side of their vehicle.
Officers say Desmet-Groseclose later got out of his pickup and was hitting the windows of the S-U-V with a pop can.