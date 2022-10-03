(St. Cloud, MN)--The owner of a central Minnesota bar has been sentenced in an arson case. Authorities say 43-year-old Andrew Welsh, the former owner of the Press Bar and Parlor in St. Cloud, has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to his business as part of a scheme to obtain insurance money.
A federal judge on Friday, sentenced him to just under six years in prison. He was also fined $3-million.
Welsh pleaded guilty to one count of arson back in May to the fire. The fire took place February 17, 2020 and destroyed the building and did damage to an adjacent business.
Welsh reportedly tried to get $1.4 million in losses from his insurance company.