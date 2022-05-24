(St. Cloud, MN) -- A central Minnesota man charged with having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to one of the charges. Twenty-one-year-old Gaige Barrett has pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old. A charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct has been dismissed as part of the plea agreement. According to the criminal complaint, Barrett invited the girl to a party and they met after her parents went to sleep. The girl told police Barrett touched her sexually both over and under her clothing despite her telling him no.
Barrett will be sentenced on July 13th.