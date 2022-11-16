(Glenwood, MN)--A central Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping. A settlement conference took place in Pope County District Court for Beningo Alvarrez-Gutierrez, 22, of Big Lake, who was charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights.
The incident reportedly took place on March 17th in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Officials say that Alvarrez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville.
Alvarrez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty Tuesday to the Kidnapping charge and the Deprivation of Parental Rights charge was dropped.
He will be sentenced February 9th.