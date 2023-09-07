(Little Falls, MN)--Authorities say a central Minnesota man is facing charges following an investigation into the death of a 14-month-old girl. Police arrested Erik Adrian Blanco, 40, of Little Falls on Wednesday. Riverlynn VanNorman died on July 6th from head and neck injuries consistent with violent homicide. Investigators say the child and her mother were temporarily staying with Blanco and he was alone with the little girl at the time of her death.
Blanco was arrested on a charge of second-degree intentional murder. He is being held in the Morrison County Jail.