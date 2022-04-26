(Litchfield, MN) -- A central Minnesota man is expected to survive his injuries after hitting a deer on his motorcycle over the weekend. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says 60-year-old Michael Schmidt of rural Litchfield was riding on Minnesota Highway 24 Saturday afternoon when a line of deer began crossing the road. Deputies say Schmidt tried to stop his cycle but struck one of the deer and lost control. Schmidt was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say there were a lot of motorcycles on the roads Saturday when temperatures reached the 70s.