(Twin Cities)--The central Minnesota man killed in a wrong way crash in the Twin Cities Friday morning has been identified
According to the authorities, Alan Caraveo, 30, of Melrose, was killed after his vehicle was struck by a driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 394.
The State Patrol says a 20-year-old St. Anthony man drove for miles in the wrong direction before hitting Caraveo’s vehicle head-on just before 4 a.m.
Caraveo reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash.
A passenger in his vehicle, a 21-year-old female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation.