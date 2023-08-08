(Randall, MN)--Authorities say a man is dead after an underground propane tank exploded in central Minnesota. The Morrison County Sheriff’s office was reportedly alerted to a possible explosion over the weekend at a residence on Lakewood Drive near Randall. Authorities say Joseph Then, 65, of Randall, was driving a tractor on his property when the tractor hit an underground propane tank valve and a spark caused the tank to explode.
Officials say Then was badly burned in the explosion. He was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died of his injuries.