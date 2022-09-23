(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- One person is arrested in large drug bust
- Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game
- Centerville Police Department relieves officer from duty
- School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
- Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
- One person is injured in a motorcycle crash in Todd County
- Swatting scam prompts message from Minnesota BCA
- Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked number one
- Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm and its lawyers for legal malpractice