(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota are accusing a suspect of intentionally hitting a pedestrian. St. Cloud police say the hit-and-run happened in the Target parking lot in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. The 29-year-old man who was hit sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was later identified as 18-year-old Nathan Severtson.
CANCEL and DELAY
Central Minnesota man accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- NWS says 3 to 7 inches of snow possible, roads could be slick
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- One person is injured over the weekend in crash in Douglas County
- Woman from Brandon recovering from near fatal snowmobile crash
- Two are injured in crash along I-94 on icy roadways
- Swatting call comes in concerning AAHS, no threat found
- Slippery roads expected through this evening, freezing rain possible
- Is Minneapolis eating its way to dementia? Doctor Explains
- Massive snow storm dumps up to a foot of snow on Albia, Monroe Co.
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol is back with "Ask a Trooper"