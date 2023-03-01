St. Cloud police are accusing a suspect of intentionally hitting a pedestrian

(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota are accusing a suspect of intentionally hitting a pedestrian.  St. Cloud police say the hit-and-run happened in the Target parking lot in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast.  The 29-year-old man who was hit sustained non-life threatening injuries.  The driver was later identified as 18-year-old Nathan Severtson.

