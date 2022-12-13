(St. Cloud, MN)-- A central Minnesota community is mourning after a 17-year-old hockey player was killed in a weekend crash. Officials say Charlie Bolke's vehicle went off the road Saturday night in the 21-thousand block of 23rd Avenue in St. Augusta and rolled in a ditch. A passing motorist and other bystanders pulled Bolke from the vehicle and performed CPR. First responders took over, but the teen was declared dead at the scene. Bolke played hockey for the St. Cloud Crush.
Police say the roads were slippery all day when the crash happened.